Intel Core i5 1030G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G4 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 1030G4
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G4
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4500U – 9 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 5 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 9.97 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1030G4
2809
Ryzen 5 4500U +56%
4376

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1030G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-1030G4 -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 6
Base Frequency 0.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 7x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 9 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1030G4 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i5 1030G4?
