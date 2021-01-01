Intel Core i5 1030G4 vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G4 with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G4
- Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 9 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1208 vs 1068 points
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2753
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6436
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1068
Core i3 1115G4 +15%
1227
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1030G4 +2%
2782
2730
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-1030G4
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|0.7 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|7x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1