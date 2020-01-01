Intel Core i5 1030G4 vs i3 9300
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 0.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G4 (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i3 9300 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
26
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G4
- Consumes up to 85% less energy than the Core i3 9300 – 9 vs 62 Watt
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9300
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1078
Core i3 9300 +4%
1125
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2809
Core i3 9300 +36%
3828
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|152 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-1030G4
|i3-9300
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|0.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|7x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|62 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 9300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
