Intel Core i5 1030G4 vs i5 10210U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G4 against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G4
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 10210U – 9 vs 15 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 16.64 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1030G4 +3%
1078
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2809
Core i5 10210U +9%
3074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-1030G4
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.7 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|7x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030G4 official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
