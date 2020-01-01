Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1030G4 or Core i5 10210Y: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G4 against the 1 GHz i5 10210Y. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G4
  • Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4-3733 RAM
  • Around 24.97 GB/s (75%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210Y
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 1030G4 – 7 vs 9 Watt
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 August 21, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Amber Lake Y
Model number i5-1030G4 i5-10210Y
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1377
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics Intel UHD Graphics

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.7 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 7x 10x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 9 W 7 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 32 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 33.33 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1030G4 official page Intel Core i5 10210Y official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 10
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1

