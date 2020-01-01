Intel Core i5 1030G4 vs i5 10300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G4 against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G4
- Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 9 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 12.5 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 8 months later
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2142
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2697
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1078
Core i5 10300H +7%
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2809
Core i5 10300H +47%
4127
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-1030G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|7x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030G4 official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
