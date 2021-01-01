Intel Core i5 1030G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G7 against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G7
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 4300U – 9 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Around 9.97 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
422
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1547
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2318
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7660
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1030G7 +3%
1065
1033
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2793
Ryzen 3 4300U +20%
3363
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1030G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|0.8 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1