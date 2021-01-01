Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1030G7 or Ryzen 3 5400U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1030G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

Intel Core i5 1030G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
Intel Core i5 1030G7
AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G7 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5400U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5400U and 1030G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G7
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5400U – 9 vs 25 Watt
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1068 vs 891 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1030G7
2793
Ryzen 3 5400U +30%
3643

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1030G7 and AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 January 7, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-1030G7 -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.8 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 9 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1030G7 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1030G7 vs Intel Core i5 8257U
2. Intel Core i5 1030G7 vs Intel Core i7 1060G7
3. AMD Ryzen 3 5400U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
4. AMD Ryzen 3 5400U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5400U or Intel Core i5 1030G7?
EnglishРусский