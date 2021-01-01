Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1030G7 or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1030G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 1030G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G7
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 9 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1030G7
2793
Ryzen 5 5500U +81%
5047

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1030G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-1030G7 -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 9 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1030G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Core i5 1030G7?
