Intel Core i5 1030G7 vs i3 10300
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G7 against the 3.7 GHz i3 10300. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G7
- Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Core i3 10300 – 9 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 16.7 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10300
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 9 months later
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2332
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9307
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1078
Core i3 10300 +9%
1173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2860
Core i3 10300 +64%
4681
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-1030G7
|i3-10300
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 10300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 8257U vs Intel Core i5 1030G7
- Intel Core i7 1060G7 vs Intel Core i5 1030G7
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Intel Core i3 10300
- Intel Core i3 10100 vs Intel Core i3 10300
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Intel Core i3 10300
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs Intel Core i3 10300
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X vs Intel Core i3 10300
- AMD Ryzen 3 3100 vs Intel Core i3 10300
- Intel Core i5 9300H vs Intel Core i3 10300
- Intel Core i3 9300 vs Intel Core i3 10300