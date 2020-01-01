Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1030G7 or Core i3 10300: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1030G7 vs i3 10300

Intel Core i5 1030G7
Intel Core i5 1030G7
VS
Intel Core i3 10300
Intel Core i3 10300

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G7 against the 3.7 GHz i3 10300. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10300 and 1030G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G7
  • Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Core i3 10300 – 9 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 16.7 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10300
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1030G7
2860
Core i3 10300 +64%
4681

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1030G7 and i3 10300

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 May 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-1030G7 i3-10300
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 37x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 9 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1030G7 official page Intel Core i3 10300 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10300 or i5 1030G7?
EnglishРусский