We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 0.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G7 (laptop) against the 3.2 GHz i3 9300T (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9300T and 1030G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G7
  • Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Core i3 9300T – 9 vs 35 Watt
  • Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9300T
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1030G7 and i3 9300T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 April 23, 2019
Launch price - 143 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Ice Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-1030G7 i3-9300T
Socket BGA-1440 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 0.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 32x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 9 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 82°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1030G7 official page Intel Core i3 9300T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 9300T or i5 1030G7?
