Intel Core i5 1030G7 vs i3 9300T
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 0.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G7 (laptop) against the 3.2 GHz i3 9300T (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G7
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Core i3 9300T – 9 vs 35 Watt
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9300T
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2404
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6396
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1030G7 +7%
1078
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2860
Core i3 9300T +9%
3111
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|143 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-1030G7
|i3-9300T
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|0.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|82°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 9300T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
