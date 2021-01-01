Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1030G7 or Core i5 10210U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1030G7 vs i5 10210U

Intel Core i5 1030G7
VS
Intel Core i5 10210U
Intel Core i5 1030G7
Intel Core i5 10210U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G7 against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10210U and 1030G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G7
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 10210U – 9 vs 15 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 16.64 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1068 vs 948 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1030G7 and i5 10210U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 August 21, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-1030G7 i5-10210U
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.8 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 16x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 9 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1030G7 official page Intel Core i5 10210U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1060G7 vs Intel Core i5 1030G7
2. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i5 10210U
3. Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs Intel Core i5 10210U
4. Intel Core i7 10510U vs Intel Core i5 10210U
5. Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs Intel Core i5 10210U
6. Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs Intel Core i5 10210U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10210U or i5 1030G7?
EnglishРусский