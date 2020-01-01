Intel Core i5 1030G7 vs i5 1030G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G7 against the 0.7 GHz i5 1030G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1078
1078
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1030G7 +2%
2860
2809
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-1030G7
|i5-1030G4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.8 GHz
|0.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|7x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1030G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
