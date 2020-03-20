Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1030NG7 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
26
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
62
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Consumes up to 85% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3100 – 10 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
352
Ryzen 3 3100 +26%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
860
Ryzen 3 3100 +173%
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1688
Ryzen 3 3100 +45%
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5406
Ryzen 3 3100 +121%
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1105
Ryzen 3 3100 +3%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2723
Ryzen 3 3100 +79%
4873
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1030NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
