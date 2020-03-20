Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1030NG7 or Ryzen 3 3100: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Intel Core i5 1030NG7
Intel Core i5 1030NG7
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3100
AMD Ryzen 3 3100

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1030NG7 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 1030NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
  • Consumes up to 85% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3100 – 10 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1030NG7
860
Ryzen 3 3100 +173%
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1030NG7
1688
Ryzen 3 3100 +45%
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1030NG7
5406
Ryzen 3 3100 +121%
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1030NG7
2723
Ryzen 3 3100 +79%
4873

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1030NG7 and AMD Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 20, 2020 April 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Ice Lake Y Zen 2
Model number i5-1030NG7 -
Socket BGA-1526 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 10 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Intel Core i5 1030NG7?
EnglishРусский