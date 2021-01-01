Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1030NG7 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300U – 10 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1041
Ryzen 3 5300U +7%
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4113
Ryzen 3 5300U +13%
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1752
Ryzen 3 5300U +38%
2425
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5953
Ryzen 3 5300U +70%
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1030NG7 +8%
1091
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2844
Ryzen 3 5300U +16%
3288
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1030NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1377
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
