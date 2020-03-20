Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1030NG7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
71
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Consumes up to 85% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 10 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Around 14.59 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
352
Ryzen 5 2600 +7%
378
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
860
Ryzen 5 2600 +220%
2752
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1688
Ryzen 5 2600 +36%
2299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5406
Ryzen 5 2600 +146%
13308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1030NG7 +11%
1105
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2723
Ryzen 5 2600 +104%
5550
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-1030NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
