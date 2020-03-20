Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1030NG7 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Around 22.54 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3500U – 10 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
352
Ryzen 5 3500U +3%
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
860
Ryzen 5 3500U +74%
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1688
Ryzen 5 3500U +20%
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5406
Ryzen 5 3500U +33%
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1030NG7 +79%
1105
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2723
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-1030NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
