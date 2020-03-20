Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1030NG7 or Ryzen 5 3550H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1030NG7 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3550H and 1030NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 10 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
  • Around 22.54 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1030NG7 and AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 20, 2020 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Y Zen+
Model number i5-1030NG7 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 10 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H or Intel Core i5 1030NG7?
