Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1030NG7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Consumes up to 85% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 10 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 10.62 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
352
Ryzen 5 3600 +37%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
860
Ryzen 5 3600 +317%
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1688
Ryzen 5 3600 +55%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5406
Ryzen 5 3600 +231%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1105
Ryzen 5 3600 +16%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2723
Ryzen 5 3600 +170%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1030NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
