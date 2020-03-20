Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1030NG7 or Ryzen 5 3600XT: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1030NG7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
  • Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 10 vs 95 Watt
  • Around 10.62 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
  • Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1030NG7
5406
Ryzen 5 3600XT +256%
19265
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 20, 2020 July 7, 2020
Launch price - 249 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Ice Lake Y Zen 2
Model number i5-1030NG7 -
Socket BGA-1526 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 10 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Intel Core i5 1030NG7?
