Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1030NG7 with 4-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 10 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 9.97 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
350
Ryzen 5 4600H +26%
442
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
829
Ryzen 5 4600H +302%
3329
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1640
Ryzen 5 4600H +50%
2458
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5232
Ryzen 5 4600H +185%
14937
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1030NG7 +3%
1084
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2674
Ryzen 5 4600H +64%
4376
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1030NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
