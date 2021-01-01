Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1030NG7 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Consumes up to 81% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 10 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 9.97 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1041
Ryzen 5 4600HS +11%
1152
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4113
Ryzen 5 4600HS +115%
8843
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1752
Ryzen 5 4600HS +39%
2437
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5953
Ryzen 5 4600HS +146%
14626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1091
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2844
Ryzen 5 4600HS +80%
5130
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|January 7, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1030NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1377
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1