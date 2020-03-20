Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1030NG7 with 4-cores against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4700U – 10 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 9.97 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
346
Ryzen 7 4700U +35%
467
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
840
Ryzen 7 4700U +211%
2616
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1645
Ryzen 7 4700U +55%
2543
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5294
Ryzen 7 4700U +161%
13840
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1030NG7 +4%
1098
1053
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2667
Ryzen 7 4700U +55%
4137
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1030NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
