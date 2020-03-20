Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1030NG7 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Core i5 1030NG7 – 9 vs 10 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1030NG7 +46%
860
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1688
1980
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1030NG7 +25%
5406
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1030NG7 +6%
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1030NG7 +38%
2723
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-1030NG7
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
