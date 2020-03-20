Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1030NG7 against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Consumes up to 85% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 10 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 16.7 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
346
Core i3 10100 +28%
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
840
Core i3 10100 +171%
2279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1645
Core i3 10100 +59%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5294
Core i3 10100 +67%
8847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1098
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2667
Core i3 10100 +56%
4172
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-1030NG7
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
