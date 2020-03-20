Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs i3 10300
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1030NG7 against the 3.7 GHz i3 10300. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Consumes up to 85% less energy than the Core i3 10300 – 10 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 16.7 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10300
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
352
Core i3 10300 +32%
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
860
Core i3 10300 +171%
2332
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1688
Core i3 10300 +63%
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5406
Core i3 10300 +72%
9307
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1105
Core i3 10300 +6%
1173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2723
Core i3 10300 +72%
4681
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-1030NG7
|i3-10300
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|Intel Core i3 10300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 1030NG7 and i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 1030NG7 and i5 8250U
- Intel Core i5 1030NG7 and i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 1030NG7 and i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i5 1030NG7 and i5 1038NG7
- Intel Core i3 10300 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i3 10300 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i3 10300 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Intel Core i3 10300 and i5 9300H