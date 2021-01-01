Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs i3 1125G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1030NG7 against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 10 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1041
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4113
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1752
Core i3 1125G4 +44%
2524
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5953
Core i3 1125G4 +55%
9204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1091
Core i3 1125G4 +8%
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2844
Core i3 1125G4 +44%
4099
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i5-1030NG7
|i3-1125G4
|Socket
|BGA-1377
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|9-20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|8
|12
|Execution Units
|-
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
