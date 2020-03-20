Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs i5 10210Y
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1030NG7 against the 1 GHz i5 10210Y. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4-3733 RAM
- Around 24.97 GB/s (75%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210Y
- Consumes up to 30% less energy than the Core i5 1030NG7 – 7 vs 10 Watt
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
860
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1688
Core i5 10210Y +26%
2135
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1030NG7 +9%
5406
4976
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1030NG7 +13%
1105
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1030NG7 +2%
2723
2669
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Amber Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-1030NG7
|i5-10210Y
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|7 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|33.33 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10210Y official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|10
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1
