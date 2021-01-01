Intel Core i5 10310U vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.8-2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 10310U against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Newer - released 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 10310U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1046
Ryzen 3 5300U +6%
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3065
Ryzen 3 5300U +51%
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2343
Ryzen 3 5300U +3%
2425
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6868
Ryzen 3 5300U +48%
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10310U +3%
1043
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10310U +3%
3384
3288
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10310U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.8-2.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|8-22x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1