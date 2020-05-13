Intel Core i5 10310U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 10310U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
356
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1459
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10310U +17%
2338
1994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6665
Ryzen 5 3500U +6%
7094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10310U +71%
1054
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10310U +23%
3269
2661
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-10310U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
