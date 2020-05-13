Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10310U or Ryzen 5 3550H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10310U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 10310U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3550H and 10310U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10310U
1504
Ryzen 5 3550H +10%
1647
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10310U +10%
2310
Ryzen 5 3550H
2106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10310U
6788
Ryzen 5 3550H +19%
8085
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10310U +81%
3288
Ryzen 5 3550H
1821

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10310U and AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 13, 2020 January 6, 2019
Launch price 297 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-U Zen+
Model number i5-10310U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10310U official page AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H or Intel Core i5 10310U?
