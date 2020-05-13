Intel Core i5 10310U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 10310U with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Newer - released 5 months later
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1960
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2338
Ryzen 5 4500U +5%
2462
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6665
Ryzen 5 4500U +67%
11129
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1054
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3269
Ryzen 5 4500U +32%
4322
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10310U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
