Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10310U or Ryzen 5 4600HS: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10310U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

Intel Core i5 10310U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
Intel Core i5 10310U
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 10310U with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600HS and 10310U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 25 vs 54 Watt
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10310U
3065
Ryzen 5 4600HS +189%
8843
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10310U
6868
Ryzen 5 4600HS +113%
14626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10310U and AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 13, 2020 January 7, 2020
Launch price 297 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-U Zen 2
Model number i5-10310U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.8-2.2 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 8-22x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10310U
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4600HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10310U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 8265U or i5 10310U
2. Intel Core i5 10210U or i5 10310U
3. Intel Core i7 10610U or i5 10310U
4. Intel Core i5 8365U or i5 10310U
5. AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 5 4600HS
6. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Ryzen 5 4600HS
7. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 5 4600HS
8. Intel Core i5 10300H or AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
9. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Ryzen 5 4600HS

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS or Intel Core i5 10310U?
EnglishРусский