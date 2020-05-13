Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10310U or Ryzen 5 4600U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10310U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 10310U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
  • Newer - released 5 months later
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10310U
6833
Ryzen 5 4600U +113%
14575
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10310U
3364
Ryzen 5 4600U +60%
5370

Specs

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 13, 2020 January 6, 2020
Launch price 297 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-U Zen 2
Model number i5-10310U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10310U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

