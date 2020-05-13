Intel Core i5 10310U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 10310U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Newer - released 5 months later
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2360
Ryzen 5 4600U +6%
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6833
Ryzen 5 4600U +113%
14575
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1067
Ryzen 5 4600U +3%
1094
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3364
Ryzen 5 4600U +60%
5370
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10310U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
