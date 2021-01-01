Intel Core i5 10310U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 10310U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
438
Ryzen 5 5500U +5%
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1432
Ryzen 5 5500U +83%
2618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2397
Ryzen 5 5500U +6%
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7155
Ryzen 5 5500U +95%
13952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10310U +2%
1139
1118
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3741
Ryzen 5 5500U +49%
5570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10310U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|0.8-2.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
