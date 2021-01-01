Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10310U or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 10310U with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 10310U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 25 vs 54 Watt
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1360 vs 1058 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10310U
1046
Ryzen 5 5600H +29%
1347
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10310U
3065
Ryzen 5 5600H +221%
9849
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10310U
2343
Ryzen 5 5600H +27%
2982
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10310U
6868
Ryzen 5 5600H +159%
17803
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10310U
1043
Ryzen 5 5600H +29%
1343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10310U
3384
Ryzen 5 5600H +80%
6085

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10310U and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 13, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 297 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-U Zen 3
Model number i5-10310U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.8-2.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 8-22x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 3 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10310U
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H +192%
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10310U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i5 10310U?
