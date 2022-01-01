Intel Core i5 10310U vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 10310U with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 10310U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1347 vs 1018 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1056
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +30%
1373
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3108
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +130%
7144
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2270
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +31%
2978
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6693
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +131%
15447
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1018
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +33%
1355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3175
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +67%
5318
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Cezanne U
|Model number
|i5-10310U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|0.8-2.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|8-22x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
