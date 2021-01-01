Intel Core i5 10310U vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 10310U with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900H – 25 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
438
Ryzen 9 4900H +21%
530
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1432
Ryzen 9 4900H +205%
4371
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2397
Ryzen 9 4900H +16%
2775
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7155
Ryzen 9 4900H +169%
19262
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1139
Ryzen 9 4900H +5%
1200
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3741
Ryzen 9 4900H +78%
6671
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|March 16, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10310U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.8-2.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
