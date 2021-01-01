Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10310U or Ryzen 9 4900H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10310U vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H

Intel Core i5 10310U
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
Intel Core i5 10310U
AMD Ryzen 9 4900H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 10310U with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4900H and 10310U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900H – 25 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10310U
1432
Ryzen 9 4900H +205%
4371
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10310U
2397
Ryzen 9 4900H +16%
2775
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10310U
7155
Ryzen 9 4900H +169%
19262
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10310U
3741
Ryzen 9 4900H +78%
6671

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10310U and AMD Ryzen 9 4900H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 13, 2020 March 16, 2020
Launch price 297 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-U Zen 2
Model number i5-10310U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 0.8-2.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10310U official page AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

