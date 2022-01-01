Intel Core i5 10310U vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 10310U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i5 10310U – 14 vs 25 Watt
- 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1018 points
- Around 22.45 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1056
Apple M1 +44%
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3108
Apple M1 +151%
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2270
Apple M1 +67%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6693
Apple M1 +121%
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1018
Apple M1 +72%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3175
Apple M1 +214%
9984
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i5-10310U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.8-2.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|8-22x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|1024
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
