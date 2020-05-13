Intel Core i5 10310U vs i5 1030NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 10310U against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 10310U – 10 vs 15 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 12.5 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
840
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10310U +42%
2338
1645
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10310U +26%
6665
5294
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1054
Core i5 1030NG7 +4%
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10310U +23%
3269
2667
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|March 20, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-10310U
|i5-1030NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
