Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
61
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
14
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 1200 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +30%
425
327
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +15%
1365
1188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +22%
2362
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +25%
7923
6316
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +30%
1166
897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +25%
3592
2868
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|109 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
