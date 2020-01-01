Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +38%
425
308
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +6%
1365
1284
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +17%
2362
2013
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +18%
7923
6699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +34%
1166
872
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +23%
3592
2913
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
