Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200GE – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
- Unlocked multiplier
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +7%
2362
2217
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +6%
7923
7482
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +30%
1166
899
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +37%
3592
2623
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|1MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
