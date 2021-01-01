Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1107 vs 751 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
- Newer - released 6-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +39%
430
309
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +81%
1373
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +23%
2347
1906
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +92%
8002
4165
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +48%
1120
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +70%
2816
1654
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
