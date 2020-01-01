Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3300X – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
425
Ryzen 3 3300X +14%
486
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1365
Ryzen 3 3300X +69%
2312
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2362
Ryzen 3 3300X +13%
2671
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7923
Ryzen 3 3300X +59%
12626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1166
Ryzen 3 3300X +10%
1281
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3592
Ryzen 3 3300X +54%
5528
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
