Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 4300G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Ryzen 3 4300G +7%
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2383
Ryzen 3 4300G +10%
2622
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7977
Ryzen 3 4300G +49%
11919
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3650
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
