Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 5 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Ryzen 3 4300U +2%
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1389
Ryzen 3 4300U +13%
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2383
Ryzen 3 4300U +1%
2403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7977
7949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +20%
1201
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +15%
3650
3164
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
