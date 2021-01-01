Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G1 or Ryzen 3 5400U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

Intel Core i5 1035G1
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
Intel Core i5 1035G1
AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5400U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5400U and 1035G1
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5400U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1040 vs 891 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
7917
Ryzen 3 5400U +54%
12219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
2855
Ryzen 3 5400U +28%
3643

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G1 and AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 January 7, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-1035G1 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i7 1065G7
2. Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
3. Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i7 1165G7
4. Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i7 10510U
5. Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
6. AMD Ryzen 3 5400U vs Ryzen 5 4500U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5400U or Intel Core i5 1035G1?
EnglishРусский