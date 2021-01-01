Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1300 vs 1049 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1093
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4257
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2360
Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U +27%
3007
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7938
Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U +54%
12230
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1054
Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U +24%
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3075
Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U +51%
4640
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|4
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1