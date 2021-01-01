Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G1 or Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5450U and 1035G1
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1300 vs 1049 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G1 and AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-1035G1 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics G1 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics G1 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 4 8
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

