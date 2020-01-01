Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 1600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +22%
425
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1365
Ryzen 5 1600 +88%
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +15%
2362
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7923
Ryzen 5 1600 +55%
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +23%
1166
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3592
Ryzen 5 1600 +44%
5186
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|219 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
